Shafaq News- Baghdad

Italy withdrew its last troops from Iraq on Tuesday, ending a twelve-year military presence, according to a statement from Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

The final group had stayed behind to recover and ship out logistical equipment, Crosetto said. Italian forces, along with those of other countries in the Global Coalition and NATO, left Iraq by the September 30 deadline agreed with the Iraqi government.

Crosetto said the withdrawal was "not an Italian decision," but part of a new phase agreed with Iraqi authorities and partner countries, in which Iraqi security forces take full responsibility for the country's security.

The Global Coalition's Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the US-led military campaign against ISIS, will continue to operate from other countries, according to the statement. So will NATO Mission Iraq, the alliance's non-combat advisory and training mission, which will run from a temporary headquarters at NATO's Joint Force Command Naples in Lago Patria, southern Italy.

Most Italian troops had already left by March 2026, the ministry said. Only teams handling the recovery and transfer of equipment remained in recent weeks.

Thousands of Italian troops served in Iraq over the period, taking part in the fight against ISIS and training the Iraqi armed forces and the security forces of the Kurdistan Region.

The pullout does not end Italy's relationship with Iraq or rule out future cooperation, according to Crosetto, who said the relationship will shift from a military presence on the ground toward training, sharing expertise and building the capabilities of Iraq's armed forces.

In recent talks, Italy's Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Luciano Portolano, and Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah confirmed that both countries plan to maintain training and capacity-building programs, the ministry said.

Two members of the Carabinieri, Italy's military police force, remain in Iraq with the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq), a civilian mission that advises on security sector reform and operates with the Iraqi government's authorization, according to the ministry.

IRAQ: CONCLUSO IL RIENTRO DELLE NOSTRE FORZE ARMATE"Con il rientro degli ultimi militari impegnati nel recupero e nel trasferimento dei materiali logistici, si conclude oggi la presenza delle nostre Forze Armate in Iraq. [...]Ringrazio gli uomini e le donne delle nostre Forze… pic.twitter.com/WcSTyTB4b7 — Ministero Difesa (@MinisteroDifesa) September 29, 2026

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