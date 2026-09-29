Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraqi weightlifter Ali Ammar won silver in the men’s +110kg event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, finishing one kilogram short of gold after timing confusion left him rushing his final clean-and-jerk attempt.

Ammar set a world record with a 219kg snatch before lifting 246kg in the clean and jerk for a 465kg total. Iran’s Ali Davoudi won gold with 466kg.

Footage broadcast by beIN Sports showed Ammar rushing onto the platform for his third and final clean-and-jerk attempt as time ran down. “The last attempt was really important for me. Unfortunately, the time was running out. I missed the opportunity,” Ammar told Reuters. He believed he had two minutes to rest and estimated that another 10 seconds would have allowed him to prepare properly.

The Iraqi Weightlifting Federation confirmed Ammar’s world-record snatch and 465kg total.