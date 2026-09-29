Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways will resume flights to Iranian airports in October, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that the service will initially operate from Najaf airport.

In a statement, Iraqi Airways said its efforts to secure an exemption from the ban on flights to Iran had succeeded, granting it a “special exemption to operate flights to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

It added that preparations were underway to ready aircraft and complete the requirements for operating the service.

Iraqi Airways stressed that services will resume only after the required regulatory and technical procedures have been completed and in accordance with approved operating standards. However, a senior source told Shafaq News that the ban on Iranian airlines remains in effect.

The disruption followed US Treasury sanctions announced on September 8 against 36 Iran-related aviation targets, including 27 airlines, and warnings that companies providing services to sanctioned carriers could face penalties.