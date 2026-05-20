Iraq targets end to gas flaring by 2029

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is moving to end gas flaring by 2029 through expanded investment in associated gas projects, Oil Minister Basim Khudhair al-Abadi stated on Wednesday during a meeting with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

The minister welcomed a recent oil arrangement with Kurdistan Region, describing it as an important step for the industry, and requested a five-year budget framework to help complete major strategic energy projects.

Outlining efforts to boost export revenues, open additional export outlets, and maintain fuel supplies to the domestic market despite regional pressures, he underlined licensing rounds as a key tool for attracting international expertise to develop Iraq’s oil sector, alongside renewable energy projects, including the Shams Basra (Basra Sun) solar initiative.

According to the World Bank 2024 Global Gas Flaring Tracker report, Iraq burned 17.37 billion cubic meters of gas, ranking among the world’s top flarers. The last government headed by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani previously pledged to end gas flaring by 2028 through projects with TotalEnergies and other firms.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need