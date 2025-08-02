Turkiye launches natural gas exports to Syria

Shafaq News – Kilis

Turkiye has begun exporting natural gas to Syria under a new agreement, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Saturday at the inauguration of the Turkiye–Syria pipeline.

The gas, supplied by Azerbaijan, is being delivered through the Turkish border province of Kilis to Aleppo, following the restoration of damaged pipeline infrastructure. Bayraktar said the connection, completed on May 21, allows for the export of up to 2 billion cubic meters (BCM) of natural gas annually.

#Canlı 📡Türkiye-Suriye Doğal Gaz Boru Hattı Açılış Töreni https://t.co/jvMcts6EfM — T.C. Enerji ve Tabii Kaynaklar Bakanlığı (@TCEnerji) August 2, 2025

The gas will be used to power a 1,200-megawatt (MW) plant in Aleppo, generating electricity for an estimated 5 million households.

Bayraktar revealed that Turkiye is also increasing electricity exports to Syria. Electricity currently flows through eight transmission points, and capacity is expected to rise by 25 percent. Plans are also underway to reactivate the Birecik–Aleppo line, which previously had a capacity of 500 MW. Once operational, combined exports could reach 900 MW—enough to supply around 1.6 million homes.

Turkiye had previously supplied electricity intermittently to northern Syria. The pipeline from Kilis to Aleppo has a daily capacity of 6 million cubic meters.

Bayraktar also announced cooperation with Azerbaijan and Qatar to support future gas deliveries to Syria.