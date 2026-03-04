Lebanon's Hezbollah: Fight against Israel will continue

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Wednesday the group will continue fighting Israel in Lebanon, describing the confrontation as a defensive battle not linked to other wars in the Middle East.

In a televised address, Qassem explained that Hezbollah’s rocket attacks were a response to months of Israeli violations, citing more than 10,000 breaches recorded by the United Nations and the Lebanese army. He also criticized Lebanese government decisions to restrict weapons outside state control, calling them a “major mistake” that weakened Lebanon.

Israel carried out heavy airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, including Beirut’s southern suburbs and the eastern city of Baalbek, triggering a new wave of displacement. Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister Haneen Al-Sayyed estimated that more than 83,000 people had been displaced.