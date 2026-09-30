Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has entered a new era following the end of the US-led Coalition’s mission against ISIS in the country, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in which Iraq will exercise full control over its decisions, territory and sovereignty.

In a speech marking “Sovereignty Days,” Al-Zaidi reflected on the years of conflict that preceded the Coalition's departure, noting that Iraqis had “paid a heavy price through years of patience.”

“Iraq became a battleground for others rather than a safe homeland for its people,” he said, expressing his appreciation to Iraq's senior religious authority in Najaf for its “decisive” role in defending Iraq and its people.

He also honored those killed and wounded during the fight against terrorism and paid tribute to the army, police, counterterrorism forces, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Peshmerga and other armed forces and security agencies.

“Be at the heart of the state, not outside it,” Al-Zaidi urged, stressing that weapons belong within the state and its institutions. “Let your experience and sacrifices become an added strength serving Iraq under one national doctrine, one flag and one military and security command,” he said.

Arguing that the state should organize the capabilities of its citizens within the framework of the law and Constitution rather than exclude them, he defined sovereignty as weapons being in the hands of the state, Iraqi territory being free of foreign forces and national decisions representing everyone.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears

Earlier today, the Prime Minister formally announced the end of the Coalition’s mission against ISIS in Iraq, with Iraqi forces assuming full responsibility for the country's security. He added that the end of the mission “does not mean the end of our fight against terrorism,” with security cooperation set to continue through intelligence sharing, training, expertise and technology.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed that the last US troops had left Iraq, describing the withdrawal by the Sept. 30 deadline as “orderly.” US envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack, meanwhile, welcomed the completion of the US exit, noting that the departure of American forces had opened the way for Al-Zaidi to bring the country's armed forces under a single state command.

Baghdad had initially linked bringing armed factions’ weapons under state control to the Coalition mission’s September 30 end date. On September 22, Al-Zaidi instead introduced a phased process beginning with a 90-day pause in faction attacks in exchange for US forces refraining from strikes, followed by a weapons handover scheduled for completion by June 30, 2027.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal: Can Baghdad achieve full military sovereignty?