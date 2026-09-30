Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Wednesday formally declared the end of the US-led Coalition’s mission against ISIS in Iraq, saying Iraqi forces would now take full responsibility for the country’s security.

Speaking at a Sovereignty Day ceremony in Baghdad attended by the Coalition commander and senior Iraqi military and security officials, Al-Zaidi said the end of the Coalition mission "does not mean the end of our fight against terrorism,” adding that security cooperation with Coalition countries would continue, focusing on intelligence sharing, training, expertise and technology.

رعى رئيس مجلس الوزراء، القائد العام للقوات المسلحة السيد علي فالح الزيدي، صباح اليوم الأربعاء، الحفل الرسمي الذي أقامه مكتب القائد العام للقوات المسلحة في العاصمة بغداد بمناسبة يوم السيادة 30 أيلول 2026، وانتهاء مهام قوات التحالف الدولي لمحاربة داعش في العراق، بحضور قائد قوات… — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) September 30, 2026

Al-Zaidi also said security responsibilities handled through the Joint Operations Command would move to the Office of the Commander-in-Chief.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal

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