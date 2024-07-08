Iraqi PM discusses Global Coalition Mission with US Pentagon delegation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with a delegation from the US Department of Defense to discuss the procedures for concluding the mission of the Global Coalition against ISIS.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the Prime Minister received Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy, Daniel B. Shapiro, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.

During the meeting, they discussed "the procedures for concluding the mission of the Global Coalition against ISIS and activating bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States."

The meeting also addressed the "regional situation and the ongoing aggression in Gaza." Al-Sudani highlighted "the suffering of the Palestinian people and the difficulty of delivering humanitarian aid and relief supplies amid the suffocating blockade." criticizing the international community for not pressuring the Netanyahu government to stop the genocide.

Moreover, Prime Minister Al-Sudani stressed the need for a "firm stance against aggression and the necessity of preventing escalation that could widen the conflict."

In response, the US official emphasized the importance of Iraq's role in reducing tensions in the region and the necessity of continuing the approach of communication and cooperation between the two countries in the fields of armament, security, and enhancing the combat capabilities of Iraqi forces.