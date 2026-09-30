Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Wednesday it seized 5.25 kilograms of gold jewelry as part of an illicit-enrichment investigation involving the detained deputy director of Saladin’s Real Estate Registration Directorate.

The commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, said investigators located the gold after questioning the woman’s husband, who is also detained in the case. According to the statement, the jewelry had been moved from the suspect’s home by her sister and taken to another person’s residence.

On August 30, authorities announced the detention of the husband and the seizure of documents and deeds relating to 95 properties in Baghdad, Diyala and Saladin.

Investigators also found 31 blank fingerprinted forms, computers, cash and gold jewelry at the official’s home, according to the commission.

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