Shafaq News- Baghdad

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr announced on Wednesday the immediate dissolution of Liwa’a al-Yawm al-Maw'oud (the Promised Day Brigade) following the formal end of the US-led Coalition’s military mission in Iraq.

He ordered the armed group to be converted into a charitable organization named after Imam al-Mahdi, declaring that Iraq had regained its independence and that the era of US and Coalition military presence had “ended permanently.”

Established in 2008 after the disbandment of the Mahdi Army, the Promised Day Brigade was an elite force that fought Coalition forces in Iraq.

Al-Sadr also urged the government to develop a “scientific and well-studied” program to bring weapons exclusively under state control, with concrete results accepted by the Iraqi public and the religious establishment. He demanded compensation from the US military for damage caused during its presence and called on Washington to “refrain from interfering in Iraq’s internal affairs.”

On domestic politics, the PSM leader urged political figures to retire from public life and make way for new leadership, while backing stronger and more diversified security forces, particularly the Border Guard.

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