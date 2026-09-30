Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government will hold an official ceremony in Baghdad on Thursday to mark the end of the US-led Coalition's military mission against ISIS in Iraq.

Senior state officials will attend, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, along with military and security commanders, political and community figures, and coalition representatives.

Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi, who is also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, announced the formal end of the coalition's mission in Iraq. He thanked coalition members for supporting Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS.

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