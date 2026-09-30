Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil SC is renovating Franso Hariri Stadium ahead of its Gulf Club Champions League home match against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq on October 28, club president Sfin Yassin said on Tuesday.

Yassin told Shafaq News that work includes the pitch, running track, stands, and service facilities, as well as comprehensive roofing for the first time. The project is also intended to bring the stadium up to international standards and protect supporters from winter rain and summer sun.

Erbil was drawn in Group C alongside Al-Ettifaq, the UAE’s Ajman, and Kuwait’s Kazma. The 2026-27 tournament features 12 clubs in three groups of four, with the top two in each group and the two best third-place teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

The club, Yassin said, wants the tournament to present Iraq, including Erbil and the Kurdistan Region, positively to visiting Gulf teams and supporters and is preparing to provide the necessary facilities for visiting delegations.