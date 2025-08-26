Erbil, Saudi Arabia set talks on new trade forum

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry is preparing to host a business meeting bringing together traders and entrepreneurs from the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia in the near future.

In a statement, the chamber said its president, Gilan Haji Saeed, received Azam bin Mohammed, head of Saudi Arabia’s trade representation office in Erbil, along with executive council members Khalil Goran, Shirin Yahya Khalil, and Rashid Mustafa Mirkan. Talks focused on strengthening economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and the Kurdistan Region.

According to the chamber, both sides also discussed efforts to organize a dedicated trade forum, with a focus on promoting and marketing products from both markets.

Saeed emphasized that “the backbone of building and expanding trade is strong relationships,” expressing hope that the Saudi office in Erbil will help forge direct links between the Erbil Chamber and Saudi chambers and trade organizations. He urged closer cooperation in sharing schedules of Saudi exhibitions, conferences, and economic events so that Kurdish businesses can participate.