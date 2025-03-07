$1.3B trade: Iraq-Saudi ties grow

Shafaq News/ Trade between Iraq and Saudi Arabia reached $1.3 billion in 2024, marking a significant rise compared to previous years, Iraq’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Safia Al-Suhail revealed on Friday.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Suhail said, “Political, economic, and trade relations between the two nations continue to grow,” noting that 34 Saudi companies are registered in Iraq, while 46 Iraqi companies operate in Saudi Arabia.

To further boost economic and tourism ties, Iraqi Airways will launch a weekly flight from Baghdad to Riyadh in early April, she added.