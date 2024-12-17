Kurdish President Barzani meets Global Coalition Commander: Cooperation key to Iraq’s security

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy, Commander of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting, attended by the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, discussed the latest security developments in Iraq and Syria and emphasized the need to enhance cooperation between the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi army, and the Global Coalition.

During the meeting, Barzani stressed the importance of ongoing Global Coalition support for Iraq, praising joint coordination with allies in confronting terrorism. “Continued cooperation among all parties is key to strengthening security in Iraq,” he explained.

For his part, Leahy commended the Kurdistan Region and Peshmerga forces for their role in “combating terrorism” and reaffirmed the Coalition's commitment to “supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to maintain peace, stability, and eliminate the ISIS threat."

The meeting also highlighted the need for continued joint coordination and consultation to ensure stability, address current security challenges in the region, and discuss other issues of mutual interest.