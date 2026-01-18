Iraq security sweep: Tribal violence, child deaths, and Global Coalition withdrawal

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 18, 2026.

- Tribal Dispute Turns Fatal (Nineveh)

A man died from critical injuries sustained during a tribal clash between the Al-Bu Hamad and Al-Akidat tribes in the Wadi Hajar area south of Mosul, while three others were wounded.

- Civilian Seriously Wounded in Armed Attack (Maysan)

Armed men attacked a civilian in the Al-Nidaa neighborhood of Maysan, inflicting life-threatening injuries. Security forces launched an investigation.

- Girl Dies After Rabid Dog Attack (Nineveh)

A 12-year-old girl died after being bitten by a rabid dog in Al-Qahtaniyah district, west of Nineveh.

- Father, Brother Arrested for Girl’s Killing (Baghdad)

Police arrested a father and brother accused of killing a girl in eastern Baghdad after her body was found dumped near a landfill. Investigators classified the case as an alleged “honor” crime.

- Woman Arrested for Drowning Infant (Baghdad)

Security forces detained a woman accused of drowning her infant son in a water tank at their home north of Baghdad, with the suspect citing psychological distress.

- Coalition Advisers Withdraw from Iraqi Bases (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Higher Military Commission for Ending the Coalition Mission confirmed the completion of the withdrawal of US-led Coalition advisers from all military bases and command centers, transferring full control of key facilities to Iraqi forces.

