Shafaq News- Baghdad/Erbil

Gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, hovering around 930,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams) in both markets.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold at 930,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought at 926,000 dinars, up from 915,000 dinars on Tuesday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 900,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought at 896,000 dinars.

At retail jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged from 930,000 to 940,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 900,000 and 910,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for about 981,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat for 937,000 dinars and 18-carat for 803,000 dinars.