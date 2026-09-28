Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s four top state authorities will meet on Monday evening to discuss restrictions on Iranian flights and US warnings of sanctions against Iraqi airports receiving Iranian carriers, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The meeting will bring together President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan.

According to the source, the talks will also examine steps and mechanisms for bringing armed factions’ weapons under state control as Iraq approaches the declared end of the Global Coalition’s presence in two days. Completing the remaining cabinet posts and continuing anti-corruption efforts, particularly those aimed at addressing the country’s financial and economic challenges, are also on the agenda.

Washington sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets on Sept. 8, focusing on airlines and foreign networks it accused of supporting Tehran’s aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo. No nationwide suspension was initially announced in Iraq, although Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports suspended flights to and from Iran.

On Sunday, a senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News that Washington had warned Baghdad that potential punitive measures could extend beyond sanctioned Iranian airlines to any entity or airport that facilitates their operations. The source cited landing, ground handling, refueling and other flight-related services among activities that could expose providers to US sanctions.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations