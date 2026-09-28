Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading worth more than 6 billion Iraqi dinars (about $4.58M) last week, up 8% from the previous week.

According to market data, 27.790 billion shares were traded, a decline of 7.40% from the previous week, with total trading value reaching 6.609 billion dinars across 4,511 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 976.17 points, up 0.74% from the previous session.

Shares in 62 companies were traded during the week, while 31 companies recorded no activity because buy and sell orders did not match. Trading in 10 other companies remained suspended because they had not submitted required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 51 million shares worth 111 million dinars in 30 transactions. They also sold 11 million shares worth 4 million dinars in 68 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.