Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq football national team head coach Graham Arnold on Monday said his side are ready to face Saudi Arabia in their final Gulf Cup Group A match, expressing confidence in his players ahead of a game in which Iraq can secure a semifinal place and, with a win, top spot.

“We have analyzed the Saudi team and know how they play. We have faced each other before,” Arnold told a pre-match press conference. “We can play in different ways and have good dynamism. We know there will be a lot of pressure in the stadium, but we will give our best possible performance.”

Iraq are second in Group A with four points after drawing 1-1 with Oman and beating Kuwait 3-2, while Saudi Arabia lead with six after victories over Kuwait and Oman. A draw would guarantee Iraq a place in the semifinals, while victory would lift them above Saudi Arabia and secure first place in the group.

Saudi Arabia have already qualified.

Asked about crowd pressure, Arnold said he did not view it as a concern. “The people in Iraq always give the national team the best support, and we want to make them happy.”

Saudi Arabia and Iraq meet on September 29 at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.