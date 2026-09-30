Shafaq News- Copenhagen

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday announced that he left Portugal’s national-team camp.

“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” Ronaldo said. “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team.”

He did not say whether his departure was temporary or whether it would affect his longer-term international future.

Após a conferência de imprensa do Selecionador Nacional, e no seguimento de uma conversa com o Presidente da Federação Portuguesa de Futebol, tomei a decisão de deixar o estágio da Seleção Nacional.A seu tempo, direi a verdade a todos os Portugueses sobre as razões que… pic.twitter.com/j8Qrws9KTS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 30, 2026

The decision followed several days of tension after Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway and went directly to the tunnel after the final whistle. He then missed the team’s final training session before facing Denmark, while federation president Pedro Proença traveled to Copenhagen amid uncertainty over the captain’s situation.

Head coach Jorge Jesus denied a rift with Ronaldo after the Norway match.