Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdulnaser Hemmati said on Wednesday there were “no concerns” over securing the foreign currency needed to import medicines and essential goods.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Iranian parliament, Hemmati stressed that ensuring access to basic needs was among the central bank’s top priorities.

Responding to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s claim that “the Iranian economy will collapse within two weeks,” Hemmati invoked a Persian proverb: “Chickens are counted at the end of autumn,” meaning that outcomes should be judged after they materialize rather 000 tomans on Iran’s open market on Tuesday than in advance.

The remarks came as the US dollar surpassed 250,000 tomans on Iran’s open market on Tuesday.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department sanctioned 10 individuals and entities for allegedly helping Iran’s Defense Ministry procure weapons and components through networks spanning several countries.