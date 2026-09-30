Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Security Agency said on Wednesday that Azadi Camp in Koya district came under a drone attack, confirming that no casualties were reported.

Earlier, Karim Parweizi, a Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) official, told Shafaq News that a drone struck a camp of the party in Erbil.

Camps and headquarters belonging to Iranian opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region have come under intermittent drone attacks since last year. Some of the strikes have caused casualties and injuries, as well as material damage.