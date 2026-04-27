Second drone strike within hour targets Iranian Kurdish camp in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone attack has struck the Azadi refugee camp for Iranian Kurds in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Karim Barozi, a leader in the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDPI), told Shafaq News on Monday.

No casualties were reported, but only material damage, he added.

Earlier, two drones hit a residential complex housing Iranian Kurdish refugees in the same camp.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has recorded 809 drone and missile incidents across the Region between February 28 and April 20, 2026, leaving 20 people dead and 123 others injured.