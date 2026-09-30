Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the last US troops had left Iraq, saying it was time for Americans to return home.

Trump also praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, describing him as wonderful and recalling that he had supported him from the beginning.

He described the withdrawal by a Sept. 30 deadline as “orderly”, adding that “It has been a long time, with very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place, but soon, that will be part of History.” He said the shift was a victory for the U.S., Iraq and a sign of victory over the Islamic State group.

Earlier in the day, Al-Zaidi formally declared the end of the US-led Coalition’s mission against ISIS in Iraq, saying Iraqi forces would now take full responsibility for the country’s security. He noted that the end of the Coalition mission "does not mean the end of our fight against terrorism,” adding that security cooperation with Coalition countries would continue, focusing on intelligence sharing, training, expertise and technology.