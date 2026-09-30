Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday that receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have no “positive consequences,” urging Abu Dhabi to stop “warmongering” and “baseless claims” over three disputed Gulf islands.

Rezaei argued that the presence of US military bases had “not brought security” to the UAE and called on the country to “learn from the recent war” and abandon its territorial claims.

كما أن استضافة القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية لم تجلب لكم الأمن، فإن استضافة «جزّار غزة» أيضًا لن تكون لها عواقب حميدة.تعلّموا من الحرب الأخيرة، وكفّوا عن إشعال الحروب، وتوقّفوا عن إطلاق الادعاءات الواهية بشأن الجزر الإيرانية! — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) September 30, 2026

His remarks followed Netanyahu’s recent visit to Abu Dhabi, where he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for talks on bilateral relations and regional developments, amid renewed tensions over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar called for resolving the dispute through direct negotiations or the International Court of Justice, reiterating Abu Dhabi’s position that Iran occupies the islands. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected that assertion on Tuesday, saying that it would not alter Tehran’s sovereignty over them.

The dispute dates to 1971, when Iranian forces took control of Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb and deployed to part of Abu Musa under an agreement with the ruler of Sharjah that preserved both sides’ competing sovereignty claims. The UAE regards all three as its territory, a position rejected by Tehran.