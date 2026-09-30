Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked second among India’s largest crude oil suppliers in September, with shipments averaging 579,000 barrels per day through September 27, up significantly from the previous month.

Iraqi crude shipments to India averaged about 163,000 barrels per day in August. The September figure therefore represented an increase of roughly 416,000 barrels per day compared with the previous month.

Russia remained India’s largest supplier at 1.742 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia ranked third with 570,000 barrels per day, ahead of the United Arab Emirates with 483,000 barrels per day and Kuwait with 333,000 barrels per day.

India’s total crude oil imports averaged about 5.251 million barrels per day during the period, representing a 13% increase from the August average of 4.654 million barrels per day.