Shafaq News-Diyala

Atheer al-Samarrai is set to replace Diyala Provincial Council member Fadi al-Luhaibi following a decision to disqualify him over his alleged former membership in Iraq's banned Baath Party, a source at the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said al-Luhaibi has 30 days to appeal the decision under Iraq's Accountability and Justice procedures. If his appeal is rejected, the legal and administrative process for his removal and replacement will proceed.

Iraq banned the Baath Party following Saddam Hussein's overthrow in 2003, with the prohibition later enshrined in the 2005 Constitution.