Shafaq News- Karbala

Iraqi authorities arrested five suspected members of a network that threatened and extorted government officials, directors general and security commanders of various ranks and responsibilities across several provinces, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Monday.

One member posed as the council’s chief public prosecutor, while the network also impersonated the cabinet secretary-general, a legal adviser and an adviser in the prime minister’s office. Members used those identities to demand money in exchange for arranging appointment letters or employee transfers between ministries.

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