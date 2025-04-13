Influencer acid attack: Intelligence arrests two in Karbala

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi intelligence forces arrested two suspects in Karbala in connection with an acid attack that seriously injured Iraqi social media influencer Noor al-Khafaji, a security source said.

The arrests occurred inside al-Harith mall and involved a National Security Service officer and an Iranian national, the source told Shafaq News. Authorities seized large sums of cash and weapons fitted with silencers during the operation.

The detainees were reportedly transferred to a special holding facility for further investigation.

Al-Khafaji was attacked with “Teezab,” or acid, several weeks ago, suffering severe burns and facial disfigurement. The incident drew widespread public outrage and calls for enhanced protections for women and public figures.

The case is the latest in a series of targeted attacks on prominent individuals in Iraq. Security agencies have recorded multiple such incidents in recent years, including shootings, bombings, and chemical assaults, prompting growing concern from rights groups and international observers over the safety of activists and online personalities.