Shafaq News- Baghdad

Between 15 and 25 oil tanker trucks, each carrying 36,000 liters, are allegedly smuggled daily from Jurf Al-Sakhr in Iraq’s Babil province, MP Ali Nuhair, a member of parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, told Shafaq News on Monday, ahead of a parliamentary meeting with senior government officials to discuss oil smuggling nationwide.

Citing eyewitness accounts, video footage, and thermal camera recordings, Nuhair estimated that between 540,000 and 900,000 liters of oil could be leaving the area illegally each day. He questioned why no substantial investigation had been conducted over the past five years, raising concerns about “possible complicity or intimidation among forces controlling Jurf Al-Sakhr.”

The Security and Defense Committee, Nuhair noted, had already met with senior Interior and Defense Ministry officials to examine the allegations. He backed replacing the forces stationed in the area with government troops without bloodshed and warned that the inquiry could extend to the Oil Ministry over allegations that official correspondence and approvals had facilitated the illicit trade.

MP Taha Al-Difai of the Reconstruction and Development bloc said Monday’s parliamentary session, chaired by the speaker and attended by political bloc leaders, committee members, ministers, and senior security officials, had been postponed until 7 p.m. local time due to ministerial commitments.

Al-Difai clarified that the investigation would extend beyond Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, to cover crude oil and petroleum products across Iraq, accusing criminal networks of diverting supplies through facilities linked to routes between federal provinces and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) before transporting them abroad, including to Turkiye, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The committee is expected to examine smuggling routes and submit its findings to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

On Sunday, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi confirmed in a televised interview that Iraqi forces would enter Jurf Al-Sakhr with Al-Zaidi’s approval, without specifying a date. Government and political sources previously informed Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi had given Kataib Hezbollah until the end of the week to hand over security responsibility, warning of military intervention if negotiations failed.

Security sources later indicated that troops had surrounded Jurf Al-Sakhr from several directions, including the Al-Anbar and Musayyib approaches, with a withdrawal deadline of 8 p.m. on Friday, November 20.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control