Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved from his Washington-area residence to a military base following threats against his life from Iran, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

A Treasury spokesperson confirmed the relocation, stressing that Bessent "will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats" and remains committed to Washington's campaign to squeeze Iran's economy.

US officials concluded in recent weeks that Iranian plots targeting current and former American officials had reached a more advanced stage, partly based on intelligence about threats against Bessent, according to the newspaper.

The severity of the threats against him remains unclear, The Times said, adding that Iran has limited capacity to carry out large-scale attacks inside the United States. However, US officials have classified certain targeted threats as serious, including an alleged Iranian murder-for-hire plot against US President Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign.

Iran has not commented on the report.

Bessent has led Washington's economic pressure campaign against Iran since August, when he launched "Operation Economic Outcast," targeting the country's digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping sectors. The initiative also aims to cut funding to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Washington claims controls much of Iran's economy.

Iran's rial fell past 2 million to the dollar around the operation's launch. Bessent said the campaign is shrinking the country's economy and worsening living standards.

In August, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that any country joining the US campaign would be treated as an "enemy."

Bessent is among a growing number of senior US officials who have left their Washington-area homes for military installations or other secure accommodations. At least half a dozen officials made similar moves last year, including White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, The Times reported.

The US administration has withheld details about the full extent of threats against senior officials, some of which are unrelated to Iran. Last week, Washington placed embassy personnel across the Middle East on heightened alert and reduced staffing after intelligence indicated that Tehran was in the "advanced stages" of planning attacks against Americans.

The United States also withdrew B-1 bombers from a British air base following a suspected Iranian plot, an allegation Tehran denied.