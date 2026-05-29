US sanctions network accused of supplying Iran's military

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Friday imposed counterterrorism sanctions on an Iran-based network accused of impersonating American companies and fraudulently obtaining restricted technology for Iran's military.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said the network procured sensitive goods for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which oversees research, development, and manufacturing across the country's defense sector. The measures target a network of individuals, companies, and intermediaries accused of facilitating the scheme.

According to the Treasury, Ali Majd Sepehr and his company, Sorena Hushmand Samaneh, impersonated US businesses to procure restricted goods, including network security and encryption products. The scheme allegedly defrauded dozens of American technology companies, resellers, and vendors out of millions of dollars.

The department further accused the network of routing shipments through intermediary companies in the United Arab Emirates before re-exporting them to Iran for military end users.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the case as evidence of Iran's willingness to “target and deceive American businesses” to support its activities, pledging continued efforts to restrict Tehran's access to the global financial system.

The measures form part of Washington's “Economic Fury” campaign against Iran. On Wednesday, the United States sanctioned Iran's so-called “Persian Gulf Strait Authority,” an Iranian-controlled body established to manage passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attempting to “extort” vessels transiting the strategic waterway and “monetize” maritime traffic.