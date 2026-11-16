Shafaq News- Tehran

A third “violating” oil tanker has caught fire after hitting a sea mine east of the Strait of Hormuz since 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Iran's army said on Monday, warning that the strategic waterway is closed and will remain so for as long as Tehran deems necessary.

The tanker was sailing along an unauthorized route with its navigation systems switched off, in breach of rules announced by Iran, when it struck a mine and caught fire, the army's public relations office said in a statement. "Despite the lies of the US president, the Strait of Hormuz is closed and will remain closed for as long as the Islamic Republic of Iran deems necessary," the army said.

Read more: IRGC ties six tanker incidents to "mined Hormuz"