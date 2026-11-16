Shafaq News- Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz had been mined, claiming that six oil tankers had been involved in incidents, including fires and sinkings, in the waterway over the weekend.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC said two more oil tankers had exploded while attempting to cross an unauthorized route south of Hormuz, allegedly with covert US military support after switching off their identification and positioning systems.

The force described the measures as retaliation for the US blockade and violations of its instructions in the Strait, warning that vessels failing to comply would face firm action. It also cautioned that ships following US instructions "will burn."

Iran’s Army Navy: Another tanker caught fire after striking a sea mine east of the Strait of Hormuz Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4ikYQ https://t.co/BS36WYhMgI — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 15, 2026

Hormuz, which carries roughly 20% of the world's oil, has remained largely closed under Iranian restrictions since Feb. 28, when the US-Israeli war began. The gateway briefly reopened after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) took effect on June 18, but was closed again following renewed military escalation.

Meanwhile, the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East, a US official told Axios on Monday, adding that the carrier had entered the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility and would take part in operations "aimed at deterring Iran."

The arrival brings the number of US aircraft carrier strike groups operating within CENTCOM's area of responsibility to three, the official added.