Tanker hit in Gulf, Iran reports mine strikes

Tanker hit in Gulf, Iran reports mine strikes
2026-11-15T14:40:20+00:00

Shafaq News- London/ Tehran

A tanker came under attack while sailing through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that two other tankers had struck naval mines in the strategic gateway.

UKMTO disclosed that it had received information about the attack from Indian shipping authorities. All crew members were reported safe.

The extent of the damage to the tanker and any potential environmental impact remained unclear.

Separately, the IRGC said two oil tankers had struck naval mines while attempting to cross an unauthorized route south of Hormuz, allegedly with covert US military support after switching off their identification and positioning systems.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC indicated that one of the tankers, a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, had sunk in the southern Gulf, while the second was left burning.

Earlier today, the state-run IRNA news agency reported that five oil tankers had struck naval mines and caught fire in the waterway over the previous 48 hours. Two of the vessels were hit in the southern part of the Strait, near Oman's coast, while the remaining three struck mines in its central and eastern sections.

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