Shafaq News- Hormuz/ Bab Al-Mandab

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted following the US-Israeli war on Iran, while traffic through the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait has stayed closer to historical levels, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.

A total of 101 vessels transited Hormuz between October 22 and 24, compared with an average of about 138 vessels per day in 2025. Bab Al-Mandeb, meanwhile, recorded 58 vessel crossings over the same 72-hour period, against a historical average of around 61 vessels per day in 2023.

According to UKMTO, the two waterways face different restrictions. Hormuz, which normally carries around 20% of global oil supplies, remains a focal point of tensions between Washington and Tehran amid a US blockade and disputes over the conditions for reopening the waterway.

Update 108 JMIC Advisory Note 25 October Released on behalf of the Joint Maritime Information Centre Click here to view the full advisory ⤵️ https://t.co/QqMcOUjW1V #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/kgHi1uimtP — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 25, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said shipping routes and arrangements for managing the maritime gateway would not return to their prewar form. Washington, meanwhile, has asserted the Strait is under its control, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting this month that American forces had redirected 138 commercial vessels.

Bab Al-Mandeb, at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, handles about 15% of global maritime trade. Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) have not imposed a blanket closure of the crossing. The group has restricted Israeli-linked shipping as part of its campaign in support of Gaza and recently targeted Saudi vessels in retaliation for a blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.