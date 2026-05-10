Missiles strike Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Between three and four missiles struck a camp hosting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Alana Valley area of Khalifan district, northeast of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, a local source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or material damage, and no group has claimed responsibility for the strike.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) documented 809 drone and missile attacks against the Kurdistan Region between February 20 and April 20, 2026, leaving 20 people dead and 123 injured amid the escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Read more: Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon