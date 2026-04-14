Drone attack hits Iranian opposition Komala sites in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike on Tuesday targeted positions belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News.

The attack hit sites in the Surdas area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, with no confirmed information on casualties or damage. Authorities have not issued an official account of the incident or identified those responsible.

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has faced around 650 missile and drone incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 injured.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon