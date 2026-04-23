Drone swarm hits Kurdish National Army site near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A swarm of drones targeted a base of the Kurdistan National Army west of Erbil on Thursday, a source within the Iranian Kurdish opposition told Shafaq News.

The drones struck the Chamshar site near Darashakran, with the attack beginning around 22:45 local time and ongoing at the time of reporting. No information was immediately available on casualties or damage.

Earlier today, a separate source told our agency that a drone crashed in the Rizgary area of Khabat, west of Erbil, without causing damage.

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