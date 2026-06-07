Drone hits Iran-opposed Kurdish group's base in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike targeted the Chamshar headquarters of the Kurdistan National Army, a Kurdish group opposed to Iran, in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, a local source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The identity of the drone and those responsible for the strike were not immediately known.

The extent of any casualties or material damage remained unclear at the time of publication.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), 809 drone and missile attacks were recorded across Kurdistan between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and injuring 123 others. Attacks targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition camps continued after that period, with Shafaq News documenting at least 15 additional incidents.