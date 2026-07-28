Centuries-old Baghdad shrine awaits preservation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The shrine of Sheikh Umar Al-Suhrawardi stands prominently in Baghdad, preserving a legacy that dates back to the Abbasid era (750-1258 CE), while years of neglect have threatened one of the Iraqi capital's most significant heritage landmarks.

Distinguished by its unique conical dome, the centuries-old landmark is one of the finest surviving examples of Islamic architecture in Baghdad. For decades, the structure has attracted historians and heritage experts, but the passage of time and inadequate maintenance have left visible signs of deterioration, fueling growing calls for its restoration and preservation as a historical and cultural landmark.

Surrounding the shrine are old graves and ancient tombstones bearing inscriptions and decorative carvings that have gradually eroded over time. Quiet pathways and scattered trees wind through the cemetery, giving the site a peaceful atmosphere that contrasts with the bustle of the surrounding city.

Residents of the Sheikh Omar district told Shafaq News that the cemetery also contains the graves of Kurdish figures and families buried there during different periods. “The site reflects the social and cultural diversity that characterized the capital throughout its history, adding a human dimension that extends beyond its geographical boundaries,” a resident said.