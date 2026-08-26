Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court sentenced the director-general of the state-owned Middle Euphrates Electricity Production Company and his office manager to six years in prison for bribery, the judiciary said on Wednesday.

The two officials received bribes in exchange for releasing payments owed to a company contracted by the state-owned electricity producer, according to the judiciary.

Read more: Electricity Ministry dismisses officials over forged deals

Since taking office as electricity minister in May 2026 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government, Ali Saadi Wahib has dismissed several officials over corruption allegations, including the general manager of the Central Electricity Distribution Company, Alaa Samir, and his office director.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi