Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani reaffirmed his support for the concerns and aspirations of four Christian communities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) on Monday, according to a statement by lawmaker Ramy Noori, who represents the Chaldean, Syriac, and Assyrian communities.

Barzani met Noori, who also serves as Kurdistan Parliament deputy speaker, and lawmaker James Hasdo Haido, representing the Armenian community, at his headquarters in Erbil. Noori said they discussed Kurdish political affairs and the conditions and priorities of the four communities.

He added that Barzani supported efforts serving the interests of all KRI residents.

In October, the Christian Alliance in Iraq called for stronger legal and constitutional protections for Christian communities, fair electoral representation, and the appointment of a qualified candidate to the ministerial post allocated to Christians rather than through political power-sharing.

The alliance urged Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to address the dispute through official channels and appealed to Barzani to help secure the communities' rights. It also demanded the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament, the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and amendments to the KRI's election law to prevent political parties from exploiting minority representation.

The Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian, and Armenian communities have a longstanding presence in the KRI, particularly in Erbil and Duhok provinces. The KRI remains one of Iraq's main centers of Christian population.

Estimates put the number of Christians in the KRI at around 150,000, following a sharp decline in Iraq's Christian population since 2003 due to violence, displacement, and emigration.

According to KRG figures, the KRI received around 140,000 Christians displaced from the Nineveh Plain following ISIS's takeover of the area in 2014. The KRG also reports that 50 Syriac-language schools serve approximately 6,690 students, alongside dozens of churches, monasteries, and religious sites across the KRI.

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