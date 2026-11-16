Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Two drones launched by the Houthis (Ansarallah) were intercepted over Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Riyadh regions, the Saudi-led coalition said on Monday.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرتين مسيرتين بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة والرياض أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. https://t.co/eYy3moIE9A — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 16, 2026

The Houthis did not immediately release details of a new operation. On November 15, their military spokesperson Yahya Saree said two drones targeted oil pumping stations in the Riyadh region and two ballistic missiles targeted King Khalid International Airport and a financial center in Riyadh.

The group has repeatedly denied targeting Saudi Arabia's Medina* and Mecca. "We affirm that our operations target only the oil facilities and military bases," Saree previously said.

In Yemen, Anis Al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Sanaa, on Monday said Saudi strikes on a privately owned fuel station in Amran’s Harf Sufyan district killed two people and injured eight. A Saudi drone strike on a house in Sanaa’s northern Jidr area killed a child and injured seven people, including a woman and a girl.

According to Al-Masirah, one person was killed in two Saudi airstrikes on a school in Lahj’s Al-Maqatirah district. In other alerts, the channel reported two strikes on Khalid bin Al-Walid school, a strike on Al-Rubou market, and two strikes on Al-Ghawdara in the district’s Zuraiqat Al-Sham area.

In Taiz, the Houthi-affiliated channel said several Saudi airstrikes hit Al-Shamayatayn district, including Hayjat Al-Abd and Al-Sunbah, where a woman and a girl were injured. It also recorded a Saudi strike on Hodeidah International Airport.

* Medina is Islam's second-holiest city after Mecca and is home to the Prophet's Mosque, where the Prophet Muhammad is buried. The city receives millions of Muslim pilgrims and visitors each year.