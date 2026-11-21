Shafaq News- Tehran

The US dollar fell to 270,000 tomans on Iran’s parallel market on Saturday, down from 272,900 on Friday, according to Bonbast selling rates.

The euro was quoted at 295,950 tomans and the British pound at 352,750 tomans.

Iranian consumer prices rose 88.7% from a year earlier in the month ended October 22, according to Statistical Center of Iran figures. Average consumer prices over the 12 months through October 22 were 76.8% higher than in the previous 12-month period.

Rising prices have eroded purchasing power for Iranian households, while US sanctions and restrictions on oil exports and financial flows continue to weigh on the economy.

One toman equals 10 rials