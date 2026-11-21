Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 18:05)

Iranian air defenses damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf on Friday night, forcing it to make an emergency landing, the Iranian Army said.

The army’s Public Relations Office said domestically developed air defense systems in southern Iran detected and tracked the jet through the country's integrated network before firing a missile, prompting the pilot to abort the mission.

The US Central Command denied the Iranian army's claim, stating that “All US military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also stated that its Aerospace Force on Saturday had intercepted and destroyed a reconnaissance drone off the coast of Bushehr in the northern Persian Gulf after it entered Iranian airspace.