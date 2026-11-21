Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Civil defense teams on Saturday extinguished a fire at the power station in Anah town in Iraq's western al-Anbar province.

Mohammed Tariq, media director of the province’s civil defense directorate, told Shafaq News that firefighters contained the blaze and no casualties were reported.

Hours earlier, a gas pipeline exploded at the al-Hartha power station in the southern province of Basra, killing at least two people and injuring 44 others, according to Basra Health Director Abbas Al-Tamimi.