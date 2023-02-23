British grocers limit sales of some vegetables

Shafaq News/ Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables customers can buy.

The Associated Press reported that Tesco, Aldi, and Morrisons, the U.K.’s largest grocery chains, would temporarily limit customers to buying three items each: tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers.

Opponents of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union blamed Brexit for the empty shelves.

But industry analysts said the shortage is due to bad weather in Spain and Morocco, two of the U.K.’s fresh produce suppliers in the winter.

Ireland — an EU member but, like Britain, a chilly island that relies on seasonal imports — has also seen shortages of fresh vegetables.